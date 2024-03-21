Orbis enters lease-to-own agreement on Shelby Avenue property in Greenville

The packaging manufacturer Orbis is one step closer to opening for business in Greenville. The company announced this week that it’s entering a lease-to-own agreement for the former Fritz Industries building at 7121 Shelby Ave. The current owner is the New York-based real estate company EPM Partners. The Greenville Herald banner reports Orbis intends to hire more than 190 new employees at itB planned Greenville location. Orbis has more than 3,300 employees in North America and Europe. The company is based in Oconomowoc, Wis., and is a subsidiary of Menasha Corp., based in Neenah, Wis. Orbis has food manufacturers and retailers as well as automobile manufacturers among its customers. The Herald Banner reports Orbis will receive a 50 percent exemption on taxes paid on value added by the equipment that will be at its Greenville plant. The Herald Banner reports Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom and Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall are supporters of the agreement with Orbis.