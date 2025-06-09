Thousands of homes and business in Fannin, Grayson counties remain without electricity service

In Fannin County, roughly one in five (7,481 of 39,190) homes and businesses are without electricity this morning following last night’s severe thunderstorms. Wind gusts of more than 60 MPH and very heavy rainfall hammered Northeast Texas between 9 p.m. and midnight last night. There were tornado warnings issued in both Fannin and Grayson counties during the storm. Today, we still have flood warnings in effect at the Cowleech Fork of the Sabine River in Greenville, and the South Fork of the Sabine at Quinlan.

Following the storm, this morning, roadways around the region are littered with downed tree branches and other debris. Poweroutage.us reports more than 4,400 electricity customers in Fannin County remain without service. Neighboring Grayson County was hard-hit as well, with about 5,000 of the county’s roughly 80,000 electricity customers without power this morning. In other rural counties around the region, the number of businesses and homes without service number in the hundreds. Region-wide, about 87,000 North Texas electricity customers were without service at the height of the storm.

Today, clearing skies with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Tonight, mostly clear to partly cloudy, with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in counties along and south of the Interstate 30 corridor.