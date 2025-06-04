Overhaul of Texas Lottery, including dissolution of Texas Lottery Commission, is likely

State Senator Bob Hall is a familiar name to many Northeast Texas voters, even though his Senate District 2 no longer includes Fannin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins and Rains counties. The 2nd Senate District still includes Van Zandt, Kaufman, and Rockwall counties, as well as Ellis County and parts of suburban Dallas. A bill authored by the Edgewood Republican could soon bring an overhaul to the Texas Lottery.

Senate Bill 3070 would dissolve the Texas Lottery Commission. The Texas Lottery would be placed under the administration of Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The measure also bans online ticket sales and the mass purchasing of tickets. Both of those practices have been used to game the system to net controversial jackpot wins in 2023 and 2025. The governor’s office, the attorney general’s office, and the Texas Rangers have investigated the incidents. Hall’s bill also mandates a sunset review of the lottery program itself.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has described the measure as a “two-year lease on life” for the state lottery. The bill is among those waiting on the signature of Gov. Greg Abbott following the conclusion of this year’s session of the Texas Legislature.