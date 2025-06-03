© 2025 88.9 KETR
Greenville police investigating fatal shooting early Tuesday morning

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published June 3, 2025 at 5:17 PM CDT

Officials say 19-year-old Zavien Smallwood died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

In Greenville, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight in the 3300 block of Nashville Avenue. Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at 12:42 a.m. June 3.

Officers say they found 19-year-old Zavien Smallwood, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Smallwood was treated at the scene and taken to Hunt Regional Medical Center but died as a result of his injuries.

Police say they have identified a suspect in the shooting and say they believe the shooting was connected to a domestic disturbance. The investigation is active. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Henry Potts at (903) 453-0428 or via email at potts@ci.greenville.tx.us.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
