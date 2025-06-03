Greenville police investigating fatal shooting early Tuesday morning

In Greenville, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight in the 3300 block of Nashville Avenue. Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at 12:42 a.m. June 3.

Officers say they found 19-year-old Zavien Smallwood, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Smallwood was treated at the scene and taken to Hunt Regional Medical Center but died as a result of his injuries.

Police say they have identified a suspect in the shooting and say they believe the shooting was connected to a domestic disturbance. The investigation is active. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Henry Potts at (903) 453-0428 or via email at potts@ci.greenville.tx.us.