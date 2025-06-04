Lamar County reporting 21 total confirmed measles cases since beginning of outbreak
Neighboring Fannin, Delta and Red River counties remain measles-free, according to State of Texas data.
- The number of confirmed cases of measles cases in Lamar County stands at 21. According to State of Texas data, Lamar County is the only county in the KETR listening area with more than one confirmed case of the disease. In the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, Collin and Rockwall counties each have one confirmed case. Elsewhere in Northeast Texas, Upshur County has five confirmed measles cases. Statewide, the measles outbreak has slowed down, but continues. Seven hundred forty-two cases have been confirmed across Texas, with the majority of those in the South Plains region, near Lubbock. Gaines County is the center of the outbreak, with 411 cases of measles. Since the outbreak began, there have been 94 patients hospitalized. There have been two deaths related to measles, both in unvaccinated, school-age children.
- As reported yesterday on KETR, the Greenville police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened during the early morning hours of Tuesday in the 3300 block of Nashville Avenue. Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at 12:42 a.m. June 3. Officers say they found 19-year-old Zavien Smallwood, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Smallwood was treated at the scene and taken to Hunt Regional Medical Center but died as a result of his injuries. Police say they have identified a suspect in the shooting and say they believe the shooting was connected to a domestic disturbance. The investigation is active. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Henry Potts at (903) 453-0428 or via email at potts@ci.greenville.tx.us.