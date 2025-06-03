Focus turns onto Gov. Abbott following close of legislative session

The 2025 legislative session in Texas gaveled out yesterday…but just because state lawmakers are heading home, that doesn’t mean the work is over. Now, it’s Gov. Greg Abbott’s turn. The next step for passed bills is for the governor to take action on them. The Texas Newsroom’s Blaise Gainey explains what actions he can take, and the deadlines he’ll have to meet.

Here’s Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows, closing out the session Monday afternoon with a final strike of a gavel.

“The House stands adjourned, sine die, pending the receipt of messages, signing of bills, and completion of administrative tasks.”

And now, the clock starts ticking for Abbott. Over the next few weeks, the governor will be reviewing hundreds of bills the legislature passed. He has until June 22nd to take action. His options? Sign a bill, veto a bill, or allow it to take effect without his signature. This session, lawmakers sent over 1,200 bills to his desk. And so far, Abbott’s signed around 360. Last session, in 2023 Abbott signed 1,124 bills…and vetoed 76. I’m Blaise Gainey, in Austin.