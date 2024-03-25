Hunt County Sheriff's Office: Missing Wolfe City man found dead after search
Mark Dobson, 70, has been missing from his home in northern Hunt County since March 5.
- The Wolfe City man who went missing from his home on March 5 has been found dead. Late Friday, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said Mark Dobson, age 70, went missing from his home in northern Hunt County on March 5. Dobson, who suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease, was last seen at his home on County Road 4719 near Wolfe City. Late Friday, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said Dobson had been found deceased. No further details were released.
- In Bonham, the Bonham Independent School District has announced its lone finalist for the superintendent of schools position. Dr. Joy Wilson is set to move into the role on July 1, replacing outgoing Bonham ISD superintendent Kelly Trompler.