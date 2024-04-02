Senior Center Resources and Public Transit to host annual fundraiser April 4
The Greenville agency operates The Connection public transit service as well as services for seniors in Hunt County.
The Greenville agency that provides public transportation for the area as well as a variety of services for seniors is having a major fundraising event this week. Senior Center Resources and Public Transit will host its annual Spring Tea and Fashion Show fundraiser on Thursday. The agency provides a variety of services for seniors at its five senior centers in the area as well as home-based programs, such as Meals On Wheels. The agency also operates The Connection, a public transit service available to all Hunt County residents. Thursday’s Spring Tea and Fashion Show is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Under the Wildwood events venue, located at 1297 County Road 3318 in Greenville. Tickets are $25. Ticketing and other details available at https://www.scrpt.org/.