Senior Center Resources and Public Transit to host annual fundraiser April 4

The Greenville agency that provides public transportation for the area as well as a variety of services for seniors is having a major fundraising event this week. Senior Center Resources and Public Transit will host its annual Spring Tea and Fashion Show fundraiser on Thursday. The agency provides a variety of services for seniors at its five senior centers in the area as well as home-based programs, such as Meals On Wheels. The agency also operates The Connection, a public transit service available to all Hunt County residents. Thursday’s Spring Tea and Fashion Show is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Under the Wildwood events venue, located at 1297 County Road 3318 in Greenville. Tickets are $25. Ticketing and other details available at https://www.scrpt.org/.