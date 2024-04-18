Bois d'Arc Lake, the first new major Texas reservoir in more than 30 years, opens to public

As reported yesterday afternoon on KETR, in Fannin County, Bois d’Arc Lake is now open to the public. On Wednesday, the three boat ramps serving Texas’ newest reservoir opened their parking lots. Among the three boat ramps, one is on the north side of the lake, not far from Caddo National Grasslands. One is on the south side of the lake, near Allen’s Chapel. A third boat ramp is also on the south side of the lake, near the new FM 897 bridge.

The North Texas Municipal Water District, based in Wylie, owns and operates the new reservoir and its boat ramps. The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency responsible for law enforcement on the lake. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officers will assist the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office with enforcement of hunting, boating and fishing regulations.

The lake is about 10 miles northeast of Bonham, not far from U.S. Hwy. 82. Construction on the 26-square-mile site began in 2018. After a very brief and unpopular incarnation as North Texas Municipal Lake, the reservoir was named Bois d’Arc Lake during its first year of development. The district began using water from the lake in in March 2023. This morning, the website Bois d’Arc Lake.org says the reservoir is 92.8 percent full, with the lake level listed at a little more than 532 feet. All three boat ramps are open again today.