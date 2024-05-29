Smith defeats Martin in Hunt County Precinct 3 Republican Party primary runoff

Around Northeast Texas, a few county-level Republican Party nominations were at stake in yesterday’s party primary runoffs. Tuesday’s votes in those races determined the presumptive victors in the November general election, as none of the GOP nominees will be facing Democratic counterparts on ballots this fall.

In Hunt County, Gary Smith defeated incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin by collecting more than two thirds of votes cast. Precinct 3 includes Wolfe City and Celeste.

Fannin County has a new presumptive sheriff-elect. Current Ector Chief of Police Cody Shook defeated William Robertson in the race for

Republican nomination. And in Fannin County Precinct 3, Kurt Fogelberg defeated Chris Wilson in the party primary runoff.

Hopkins County will have two new county commissioners. Wesley Miller defeated Mickey Barker in the race for the Precinct 1 office. And in Hopkins County Precinct 3, Travis Thompson defeated Bill Holden.

And in Rockwall County, Bobby Gallana beat Mike Townsend in the race for Precinct 1 County Commissioner nominee.