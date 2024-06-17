Cinemark affirms commitment to eight-screen movie theater complex on I-30 in Greenville

In Greenville, commercial developers have announced their intent to build a new Cinemark movie theater along Interstate 30. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that at this month’s regular meeting of the city council, a representative from the Plano-based theater chain addressed city officials. Cinemark plans a 10-acre development that would include eight movie auditoriums, a bowling alley, a video arcade, a restaurant, and other amenities. If built, the complex would anchor a new retail center located along I-30 between Sayle Street and Monty Stratton Parkway. It would sit behind the newly opened Texas Roadhouse.

The City of Greenville has entered into an agreement with developers that would provide reimbursements for infrastructure construction if the project’s building meets various deadlines. The Herald Banner reports developers have been tasked with the construction of a new road, Abolwich Drive, which would connect Sayle Street and Monty Stratton Parkway. The city would reimburse developers for building costs. The deal with the city also includes an annual $1.8 million sales tax rebate.