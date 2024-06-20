© 2024 88.9 KETR
Commerce ISD teachers, staff to get pay raises in FY 2025

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published June 20, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Teachers are receiving a $2K bump, while other staff are scheduled for 3% raises.

In Commerce, local school district employees will be getting a raise. At the June meeting of the Commerce Independent School District Board of Trustees, the board approved a $2,000 salary increase for teachers and a three percent raise for other district staff. At the July meeting, the Commerce ISD board is scheduled to vote on retention stipends. The next scheduled meeting of the board is Monday July 15 at 7 p.m.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
