Suspect in Tuesday Greenville shooting incident arrested

Greenville ISD police have arrested a Houston woman suspected of being the shooter in yesterday’s shooting incident at a Greenville High School athletics facility.

No one was hurt by the single shot fired shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. A statement from the district yesterday said the shooter was the former spouse of a Greenville High School coach, and that the coach was the target of the shot.

Last night, another statement from the district said the suspect was arrested late Tuesday by Greenville ISD police who found the suspect “in the Dallas area.” The statement did not identify the suspect, however, the Greenville Herald Banner identifies the suspect as 44-year-old Tekeysha Letoya McCloud. The Banner reports McCloud faces two felony charges - aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place.

This morning, a statement from Greenville ISD Superintendent Joe Lopez said the coach who was the apparent target of yesterday’s shooting is no longer working for the district. The statement said “The District shall not tolerate any issues between adults that may cause a safety concern for other employees or students.”