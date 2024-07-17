Commerce mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

In Commerce, two mosquitoes trapped locally have tested positive for the West Nile Virus. As a result, the city’s mosquito trucks will be spraying some neighborhoods more than usual this week.

The mosquitoes in question were trapped in two different parts of town. One was trapped in the 100 block of MLK Drive, in northeastern Commerce. The other was trapped in the 1800 block of Jackson Street, in the neighborhood between Culver Street and the university campus.

Trucks completed extra rounds of spraying in those neighborhoods last night and are scheduled to do so again tonight and tomorrow night. Also, the neighborhood south of Culver Street will be sprayed tonight, as is usual on Wednesdays during the summer.

Guidelines published by the city say the chemicals in the spray are of low toxicity to people and pets, but as they are pesticides, direct contact with the spray should be avoided. It’s best to be indoors when trucks are in your neighborhood and any food or water bowls for animals should also be brought inside. The spray is extremely toxic to fish and any outdoor fish ponds should be covered.

Spraying usually begins about 7 p.m. and continues until the rounds are complete. The city typically sprays Monday through Thursday evenings only. You can find the city’s mosquito spraying schedule at the City of Commerce website, commercetx.org. You can also find the schedule in a pinned post at the top of the KETR Facebook page.