Princeton police officer recovering after shooting

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published August 29, 2024 at 5:49 PM CDT

Police say a suspect and an officer responding to an assault call exchanged gunfire and both were injured.

In Princeton, a local police officer and an unidentified man are both recovering after having shot one another during a gun battle. The incident happened very early Thursday morning. The Princeton Police Department says an officer responded to a call from the 1600 block of East Princeton Drive shortly after 3 a.m. Police had received a report of an assault nearby at the intersection

Dahlia Way and Princeton Crossroads. Police say both the officer and the suspect were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition. Police say the person accused of assault will also face a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. The identities of the officer and suspect have not yet been released.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
