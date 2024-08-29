Princeton police officer recovering after shooting

In Princeton, a local police officer and an unidentified man are both recovering after having shot one another during a gun battle. The incident happened very early Thursday morning. The Princeton Police Department says an officer responded to a call from the 1600 block of East Princeton Drive shortly after 3 a.m. Police had received a report of an assault nearby at the intersection

Dahlia Way and Princeton Crossroads. Police say both the officer and the suspect were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition. Police say the person accused of assault will also face a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. The identities of the officer and suspect have not yet been released.