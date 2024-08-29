TxDOT forum on Highway 380 project set for Sept. 12 at Princeton High School
A proposed project would expand in partially re-route U.S. Hwy. 380 through Farmersville, Princeton, and McKinney.
- In eastern Collin County, the Texas Department of Transportation will be holding a public forum on the U.S. Highway 380 project. TxDOT is planning to build U.S. Hwy. 380 in a new area from FM 1827 to CR 560 in McKinney, Princeton, and Farmersville. The forum is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Princeton High School Cafeteria. The open house will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a presentation at 6 p.m. Attendees can review hard copies of project materials, ask questions, and leave comments. The proposed project involves constructing a new 8 to 10-lane freeway with frontage roads and shared-use paths, as well as widening the existing U.S. 380 roadway. Public input is being sought online as well. More information is available at www.keepitmovingdallas.com/US380Princeton.
- There will be two Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions in the National Football League this season. Defensive back Levi Drake Rodriguez has made the final roster of the Minnesota Vikings. Several Lions have played for the Vikings over the years, including Autry Beamon, Wade Wilson, and Antonio Wilson. The other Lion currently active in the NFL is Miami Dolphins defensive back Kader Kohou. Both Miami and Minnesota begin play on Sept. 8. Minnesota will be at the New York Giants and Miami is scheduled to host Jacksonville. This season marks the first time since 2002 that two former Lions are on active NFL rosters during the season. Antonio Wilson played for the Vikings in 2002 and Kevin Mathis was with the Atlanta Falcons.