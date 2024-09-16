© 2024 88.9 KETR
Hunt County Commissioners to try again with tax rate, annual budget

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published September 16, 2024 at 7:25 AM CDT
Monday Morning Newscast stock image: The President's House at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Lindsey Wiley
/
Texas A&M University-Commerce

Public resistance to a tax increase led commissioners to adjourn without budget on Sept. 10. This week's meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tue. Sept. 17.

In Greenville, the Hunt County Commissioners Court this week will try once again to adopt a budget and property tax rate for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The Greenville Herald Banner reports last week, disagreement about the proposed tax rate led commissioners to postpone a final decision.

The Herald Banner reports the proposed rate could result in a 17 percent property tax amount increase for Hunt County residents. The county’s proposed tax rate introduced last week would increase from 33.6 to 35.5 cents per $100 of appraised value.

The Hunt County Commissioners Court will host another round of public hearings and vote on adopting a revised a budget and tax rate at its next meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the auxiliary courtroom at 2700 Johnson St.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
