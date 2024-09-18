Two mosquitoes trapped in Greenville test positive for West Nile Virus
The city will spray neighborhoods in northeast and central Greenville on Sept. 18, 19 and 20.
- In Greenville, mosquito trucks will be conducting rounds this evening, as well as Thursday and Friday evenings. Two mosquitoes trapped in Greenville have tested positive for the West Nile Virus. One was trapped in northeastern Greenville, along Bourland Street, and the other was trapped in central Greenville, in the Ridgecrest area. Spraying is scheduled to occur between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- Greenville High School was on lockdown status very briefly today , before the lockdown was lifted. The threat that prompted the lockdown was found to be a false alarm, according to a statement published on Facebook this afternoon by Greenville ISD.
- Royse City school officials along with Royse City police are investigating an anonymous threat based on a handwritten note found on campus. Royse City police say officials have not collected any evidence indicating the threat is credible.