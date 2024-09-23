© 2024 88.9 KETR
Motorcyclist dies in one-vehicle crash south of Royse City

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published September 23, 2024 at 5:59 PM CDT
Monday Evening Newscast stock image: Ferguson Hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Texas A&M University-Commerce
Lindsey Wiley

Officials say the accident happened Saturday morning, when the driver struck a tree along CR 2584.

  • In southwestern Hunt County, an apparent one-vehicle accident resulted in the death of a motorcyclist Saturday morning. Officials have not released the name of the driver or any other information about the driver. The accident happened before 9 a.m. Sept. 21, south of Royse City, in the 8600 block of County Road 2584. Officials say the motorcycle had crashed into a tree.
  • In west-central Hunt County, a freight train derailment very early Friday morning resulted in no injuries. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the derailment happened west of Greenville, near Floyd. The Banner reports the train was carrying automobiles, lumber and asphalt.
  • In federal court in Austin, one driver was found liable in the “Trump Train” civil trial. A verdict was returned Monday afternoon after a 2-week trial which came nearly four years after a convoy of Donald Trump supporters swarmed a Biden-Harris campaign bus on Interstate 35 in Central Texas. The jury awarded 10-thosuand dollars to the bus driver. No criminal charges were filed against the six Trump supporters involved in the incident.
News
