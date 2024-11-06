Texas A&M University-Commerce to host 34th Annual Veterans Vigil on Friday

Texas A&M University-Commerce continues its commitment to honoring our nation's veterans with the 34th annual Veterans Vigil, scheduled for November 8 at the Rayburn Student Center (RSC). The community is welcome, and local veterans and their families are encouraged to attend.

The event will begin with a breakfast reception at 10 a.m., with the opening ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. This year's guest speaker will be Chief Gunnersmate Vic Tornero, U.S. Navy (ret.). Following the opening remarks, the ceremony will move outside of the RSC for the lighting of the vigil flame by Dr. Robert Rankin, Assistant Professor of Accounting at A&M-Commerce and a U.S. Army veteran.

Attendees are invited back to the vigil flame for the closing ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

The vigil will culminate in a traditional 21-gun salute from the Hunt County Veterans Honor Guard. This will occur during the closing ceremony on Friday, November 8th, at approximately 4:40 p.m. The 21-gun salute is a ceremonial act performed as a respectful tribute to those who have served, symbolizing the profound respect and appreciation we hold for our veterans and their commitment to our nation.

As this salute involves the discharge of firearms, please be aware that gunfire will be heard on campus at this time. This is a planned part of the Veterans Vigil ceremony, and there is no cause for alarm. The University Police Department will be present to ensure the event proceeds smoothly and safely.

To further acknowledge our military veterans, there will be free lunch in the Lions Mane Cafeteria on November 11 for veterans. Veterans will also receive a 10% discount at the university bookstore from November 8 to 10.

Veterans must show a valid Military ID, DD214, Veteran's card, VFW or American Legion card to receive the free lunch or bookstore discount.

For more information about the Veterans Vigil, visit the Office of Veterans and Military Services webpage or contact Assistant Director of Veteran Services Dustin Pearson at Dustin.Pearson@tamuc.edu.

About the guest speaker: Chief Gunnersmate Vic Tornero proudly served two tours in Vietnam and was released from active-duty June 1968. After a break in service, he re-affiliated with the naval reserve program in El Paso September 1, 1968 and drilled at the reserve center in El Paso until May 1980 when his civilian job transferred him to Ft. Worth, Texas. His assignments while in the naval reserve include Navy Counselor, Navy Instructor, Reserve Recruiter, Petty-Officer Indoctrination Team Leader, and Reserve Retention Officer conducting All Hands career information seminar briefings to over 1500 personnel at Ft. Worth NAS/JRB base theater.

As a member of Navy Recruiting Dallas-RDAC (Recruiting District Assistance Council), his accomplishments have been numerous. Chief Tornero’s unfailing team spirit enhanced overall command mission and concluded in his selection as the nation’s “Recruiting District Assistance Council Chairperson of the Year” fiscal year 1999. He credits this bestowed honor to his fellow RDAC members who supported him during his tenure as RDAC chairperson.

He has received numerous awards including Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (two awards), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards), Vietnam Service Medal (two awards), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and several other Navy service awards and ribbons.