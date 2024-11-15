Commerce using new emergency alert text message system
- The City of Commerce is implementing a new emergency alert system. The city is now using the Hyper Alert system to send text messages about local emergencies. Anyone can use their cell phone to sign up for the free service to receive text alerts about severe weather conditions, road closures, criminal activity, fires, public health alerts, and other local emergencies. Instructions for signing up are on the City of Commerce Facebook page. KETR has shared the information on its Facebook page. There’s a QR code you can scan. Or, you can text the word “alerts” to 903-582-7373.
- The East Texas A&M University Police Department yesterday (Thu. Nov. 14) released a statement about what it described as “an incident of indecent assault” that occurred on campus. Police say the incident happened during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 12. Police say “an incident was reported involving inappropriate and non-consensual contact at Whitley Hall.” The statement said police believe “this was an isolated incident with no broader threat to the safety of the (university) community.
- In Bonham this morning, crews are performing emergency water repairs in the 2100 block of North Main Street. This will affect water service from Franklin to North Center Street Between Russell and Cunningham streets.