Head-on collision kills 3 on Interstate 30 in Greenville
- In Hunt County, a major vehicle accident over the weekend resulted in three deaths. The incident happened on eastbound Interstate 30 Saturday night, at about 9:15 p.m. Police say a wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision. Three people died, although officials have not released details about the victims or the crash. The accident closed eastbound I-30 in Greenville for much of the night. Police say the incident happened near mile marker 95.
- Also in Greenville, the Herald Banner reports that the Houston woman accused of trying to shoot a Greenville school district coach has been indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident happened at the Greenville High School athletics complex on July 9. 44-year-old Tekeysha Letoya McCloud is accused of firing a single shot at a Greenville High School assistant football coach. She was later arrested in Dallas that same day. The coach was not named in reports, though the district later said they fired the coach.