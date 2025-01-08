ETAMU to remain open as most area schools close for storm

Many schools and other public agencies around Northeast Texas have announced closures in advance of the winter storm forecast for the region tomorrow and Friday. Most public school districts have announced closures through Friday. The Commerce, Greenville, Paris and Sulphur Springs school districts are among those that will be closed both days.

Paris Junior College has announced all its locations will be closed Thursday and Friday.

East Texas A&M University is planning to be open both days, as of this report. Late Wednesday afternoon, an email from university president Dr. Mark Rudin said university officials “plan for business operations on the main campus in Commerce and the Dallas site to follow their regular schedules. However, employees should prepare to work remotely based on their supervisor's directives.”

The message encouraged faculty, staff, and students to continue to monitor their university email accounts as well as the university’s social media channels. Classes for the Spring 2025 semester at East Texas A&M begin next Monday (Jan. 13).

A list of closures is available at this station’s website, KETR.org, in the lead story currently on the website’s front page.