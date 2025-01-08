Off-duty Dallas Police officer dies in vehicle accident in southern Hunt County

An off-duty Dallas police officer died Tuesday evening as a result of a two-vehicle crash in southern Hunt County. The Greenville Herald Banner reports Officer Gabriel Bixby was on State Highway 276 near Union Valley when the accident occurred.

The Banner reports first responders were dispatched to State Highway 276 near the intersection with Farm-to-Market Road 1565 just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a wrecked motorcycle and a vehicle with significant front-end damage. Bixby was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dallas Morning News reports Bixby was driving the motorcycle at the time of the accident.

Officials have not yet released additional details about the crash and an investigation is ongoing.

Bixby was 29. He had served in the Dallas Police Department Northeast Patrol Division since 2018. Bixby was enrolled in a bachelor’s program at East Texas A&M University and was also a student at Trinity Valley Community College.