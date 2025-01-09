Winter storm drops slushy, icy snow across Northeast Texas

Today’s winter storm dropped a few inches of snow and ice across Northeast Texas today. Temperatures hovered right around the freezing mark throughout the day as intermittent snow, sleet and rain showers buried the region in an icy, white blanket.

Tonight, lows are forecast to drop down to around 30, with scattered snow showers continuing intermittently throughout the overnight hours.

Area roadways are icy and dangerous, however, as of the time of this report, we have no weather-related road closures across the region.

Tomorrow morning, a few snow showers, with precipitation gradually ending early Friday. Afternoon highs tomorrow forecast in the mid 30s.

Friday night, clearing skies, and very cold temperatures are headed our way late Friday. Overnight lows are expected to drop down to the upper teens tomorrow night.

Saturday, sunshine returning to the region with afternoon highs around 40.