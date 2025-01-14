New state reps Money, Luther among NE Texas Republicans in 89th Texas Legislature

The 89th session of the Texas Legislature convenes today, and the entirely Republican contingent of Northeast Texas lawmakers are among those gathering under the dome this morning in Austin.

Brent Money of Greenville is now the State Representative for House District 2, which includes Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt counties. Another new state rep is Shelley Luther of Tom Bean, who now represents House District 62. That district includes Grayson, Fannin, Delta and Franklin counties.

Returning state reps – Gary VanDeaver of New Boston, representing Lamar County and House District 1, returns to Austin, as does Cole Hefner of Mount Pleasant, representing Rains and Wood counties in House District 5.

Suburban state reps from the northeastern DFW include Jeff Leach of Plano representing northeastern Collin County in House District 67, along with Candy Noble of Lucas and southeastern Collin County in House District 89.

And - Keith Bell of Forney returns to the Texas House – representing Kaufman County and the rest of House District 4.

Over in the Texas Senate, Angela Paxton returns to represent Senate District 8, including Hunt and Rains counties as well as most of Collin County. Most of Northeast Texas is in Senate District 1, represented by Bryan Hughes of Mineola. Bob Hall of Edgewood once again represents Senate District 2, which includes Rockwall and Kaufman counties. And in Grayson County, new state Senator Brent Hagenbuch now represents Grayson County and the rest of Senate District 30.