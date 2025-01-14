© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New state reps Money, Luther among NE Texas Republicans in 89th Texas Legislature

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published January 14, 2025 at 8:01 AM CST

Greenville's Brent Money and Grayson County's Shelley Luther join the all-GOP Northeast Texas contingent in Austin as the new session gavels in today.

The 89th session of the Texas Legislature convenes today, and the entirely Republican contingent of Northeast Texas lawmakers are among those gathering under the dome this morning in Austin.

Brent Money of Greenville is now the State Representative for House District 2, which includes Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt counties. Another new state rep is Shelley Luther of Tom Bean, who now represents House District 62. That district includes Grayson, Fannin, Delta and Franklin counties.

Returning state reps – Gary VanDeaver of New Boston, representing Lamar County and House District 1, returns to Austin, as does Cole Hefner of Mount Pleasant, representing Rains and Wood counties in House District 5.

Suburban state reps from the northeastern DFW include Jeff Leach of Plano representing northeastern Collin County in House District 67, along with Candy Noble of Lucas and southeastern Collin County in House District 89.

And - Keith Bell of Forney returns to the Texas House – representing Kaufman County and the rest of House District 4.

Over in the Texas Senate, Angela Paxton returns to represent Senate District 8, including Hunt and Rains counties as well as most of Collin County. Most of Northeast Texas is in Senate District 1, represented by Bryan Hughes of Mineola. Bob Hall of Edgewood once again represents Senate District 2, which includes Rockwall and Kaufman counties. And in Grayson County, new state Senator Brent Hagenbuch now represents Grayson County and the rest of Senate District 30.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett