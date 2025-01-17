Northeast Texas to celebrate MLK weekend, with parades, church services, and an awards ceremony

Colder temperatures are returning to Northeast Texas this weekend, with some forecasts predicting a light snowfall on Monday. However, communities and groups around Northeast Texas are still planning to host events in memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was ordained as a federal holiday when President Ronald Reagan signed the King Holiday Bill into law on November 2, 1983, celebrating Dr. King’s powerful legacy and impact on the Civil Rights Movement.

Greenville

The MLK day parade begins on Saturday at 10 a.m. in downtown Greenville. The line-up for parade participants starts at 9 a.m. at the Greenville Farmers Market, located at 2201 Lee Street. The parade’s route will continue west on Lee Street, before turning south on Wright Street and east on Washington Street.

The grand marshal for the parade this year has been announced as longtime East Texas A&M University educator Dr. Lavelle Hendricks. This year’s junior grand marshal will be Greenville High School student Khloe Jones.

When Dr. Hendricks first joined East Texas A&M (then East Texas State University) more than 30 years ago, he served as assistant director of the Sam Rayburn Memorial Student Center followed by a stint as assistant dean of students.

But for the past 20 years, his primary professional focus has been as a professor of counseling, guiding students on how to approach counseling those who are struggling with addictions.

In addition to his work at the university, Dr. Hendricks is known in Commerce for serving on the Commerce ISD School Board as well as with the Rotary Club and as president of the Hunt/Hopkins County African-American Leadership Conference.

Those who would like to sign up to walk or enter a vehicle or float in the parade may contact the Rev. Deana Lowe at (903) 268-6364.

A worship service will also take place in Greenville on Monday. The Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance has scheduled it at noon on MLK Day at Pilgrim Tabernacle Church, located at 3620 Washington Street in Greenville.

Commerce

An additional church service is also planned in Commerce. Mt. Moriah Baptist Church will hold the service starting at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The church is located at 202 Champion Lane in Commerce.

Sulphur Springs

In Sulphur Springs, the 34th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther, Jr. award ceremony and program, presented by Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, celebrates Dr. King’s contributions to advancing civil rights in the United States and honors members of the community who embody the spirit and values for which Dr. King is celebrated. The event will start at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Morning Chapel Mission.

Paris

The City of Paris holds their 31st Annual MLK Grande Parade on Monday. The parade will be held in Midtown, starting on San Jacinto Street & Elgin Street at 10 a.m. The parade's theme this year is "Unity Through Diversity" and will feature culturally diverse performance groups from across the nation.