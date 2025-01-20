Cold descends on NE Texas, but snow to generally miss region

Frigid temperatures have arrived in Northeast Texas, but wintry precipitation is forecast to mostly miss the region.

Locally, temperatures bottomed out in the mid teens, this morning. Partly sunny today, with highs in the mid 30s. Tonight, cloudy, with lows near 20. We have a chance for isolated snow flurries, but road conditions around the region are expected to remain dry north of Interstate 20.

We’ll remain under a Cold Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. tomorrow. During the day on Tuesday, clearing skies, with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Elsewhere around the South Central U.S., parts of Central Texas and the Gulf Coast region are under a Winter Storm Warning that stretches from Austin through Houston and New Orleans to the Florida Panhandle.