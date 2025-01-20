© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cold descends on NE Texas, but snow to generally miss region

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published January 20, 2025 at 9:18 AM CST
Monday Morning Newscast stock image: The President's House at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Lindsey Wiley
/
Texas A&M University-Commerce

Parts of Central Texas and the Gulf Coast are under a Winter Storm Warning.

Frigid temperatures have arrived in Northeast Texas, but wintry precipitation is forecast to mostly miss the region.

Locally, temperatures bottomed out in the mid teens, this morning. Partly sunny today, with highs in the mid 30s. Tonight, cloudy, with lows near 20. We have a chance for isolated snow flurries, but road conditions around the region are expected to remain dry north of Interstate 20.

We’ll remain under a Cold Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. tomorrow. During the day on Tuesday, clearing skies, with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Elsewhere around the South Central U.S., parts of Central Texas and the Gulf Coast region are under a Winter Storm Warning that stretches from Austin through Houston and New Orleans to the Florida Panhandle.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett