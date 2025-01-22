Ratcliffe poised to become new director of CIA by full Senate vote

Former Northeast Texas congressman John Ratcliffe is poised to become the new director of the CIA. President Trump’s nominee for the position was confirmed Monday by the Senate Intelligence Committee by a 14 to 3 vote. All three “no” votes were cast by Democrats. The 14 yes votes included support from the panel’s vice-chairman, Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia. Also voting for Ratcliffe were three other Democrats and one independent who typically caucuses with Democrats.

The Wall Street Journal reports Ratcliffe’s confirmation hearing was “largely cordial.” This contrasts with 2020, when Ratcliffe was Pres. Trump’s pick for the more powerful Director of National Intelligence office. Ratcliffe was eventually confirmed on a 49-44, party-line vote, but the pick was criticized by those who considered Ratcliffe unqualified for the position. Ratcliffe is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate this week, possibly today.

Ratcliffe represented the Texas 4th Congressional District from 2015 to 2020. At the time, the district included all of Northeast Texas. Ratcliffe, of Rockwall County, defeated fellow Republican and longtime congressman Ralph Hall in the 2014 party primary. During the Biden administration, Ratcliffe was a visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.