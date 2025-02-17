East Texas A&M achieves 'Research 2' designation
- East Texas A&M University has announced it’s been designated a Research 2 (R2) institution by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. The R2 designation was celebrated at a reception at the Sam Rayburn Student Center on campus last Friday. The Carnegie Classification system has been in use since 1973. The system categorizes higher education institutions in the U.S. according to degrees offered and research programs. East Texas A&M is now one of 16 R2 institutions in Texas and 139 nationwide. At the Research 1 level, Texas has 16 R1 institutions, among 187 nationally.
- Northeast Texas, along with much of the central U.S., is bracing for some arctic cold expected to dip down across the Great Plains region starting tomorrow night. It’s unclear whether rainfall in advance of the front will create icy road conditions across Northeast Texas. Rain is likely tomorrow and temperatures are expected to drop below the freezing mark tomorrow night. This evening in Northeast Texas, increasingly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 30s. Tomorrow, cloudy and rainy, with temperatures no higher than the mid 40s. Precipitation tapering off as a cold front blows in Tuesday night, with lows in the upper teens. Early Wednesday morning wind chill values could fall into the single digits. An Extreme Cold Warning has been issued to begin Tuesday night at 9 p.m. and continuing until Thursday morning at 9 a.m.