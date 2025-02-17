Law enforcement increasing patrols on State Highway 121 in Fannin County
The Fannin County section of this highway connecting Bonham with McKinney has been the site of deadly accidents in recent months.
- In Fannin County, law enforcement agencies are working together to improve safety on State Highway 121. The road runs southwest out of Bonham, through Randolph and Trenton, before continuing into Collin County, and eventually, McKinney. State Highway 121 has been the site of a number of deadly accidents in Fannin County, including a crash last October that killed five people, and one earlier this month that killed two. The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Bonham Police Department and the Trenton Police Department have increased their patrols on State Highway 121. In Fannin County, this stretch of 121 includes intersections with U.S. Highway 82 in Bonham, State Highway 11 at Randolph and U.S. Highway 69 at Trenton.
- In Greenville, Hunt County Shared Ministries announced that Avery Tibboel was the winner of this year’s Voice of Hunt County fundraising contest. The annual event was held at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium last Saturday. Hunt County Shared Ministries also announced that the Greenville Chamber of Commerce has donated 16 temperature-controlled food lockers to help the agency’s food pantry.