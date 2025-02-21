East Texas A&M to pursue accelerated NCAA reclassification process

East Texas A&M University announced on Friday that it has formally notified the NCAA of its decision to participate in the new NCAA Division I reclassification process and pursue full member status in three years rather than the previous four-year track. Upon successful completion, East Texas A&M would achieve full Division I membership status in August 2025 and be eligible to participate in the NCAA postseason beginning this fall.

"I appreciate the NCAA and the Division I Council for allowing all reclassifying institutions an opportunity to avail themselves of this new reclassification process," said East Texas A&M President Mark Rudin. "Our institution is fully committed to satisfying all process requirements and exit benchmarks. We look forward to being considered for full Division I membership status later this summer."

The NCAA and the Division I Strategic Vision and Planning Committee adopted the new reclassification process during the NCAA Convention last month. The new process requires reclassifying institutions to meet all previous requirements in a three-year period instead of four years, in addition to having to meet new entry and exit benchmarks and complete an academic review.

Institutions currently undergoing reclassification have the option of either remaining in the existing process and timeline, or adapt to the new one. East Texas A&M notified the NCAA of its desire to use the new, expedited process.

The university met all academic and financial benchmarks set forth by the NCAA to participate in the new reclassification process, which includes ensuring Academic Progress Rate (APR) and budgetary metrics are on par with those of fellow Division I members.

"We are grateful to the NCAA and the Division I Strategic Vision and Planning Committee for affording reclassifying institutions this expedited process track," said Director of Athletics Jim Curry. "We still have plenty of work ahead to successfully complete this process, but we are proud to validate our recent record of investment and achievement as we transform our athletics department to compete at the highest levels."

Over the next few months, East Texas A&M will be required to meet all criteria of the new reclassification process and satisfy all exit benchmarks by June 1, 2025. Then, the Strategic Vision and Planning Committee will review East Texas A&M's request for active Division I membership and refer their decision to the Division I Board of Directors for election.

If approved, East Texas A&M will be elevated to full Division I membership status effective August 1, 2025, one year earlier than the previous process track. With full Division I member status, the Lions would become eligible for NCAA-sponsored postseason events,among other benefits to the institution.