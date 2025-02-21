Lions women's, men's basketball teams to play at SE Louisiana Saturday afternoon
East Texas A&M University basketball teams continue their road trip through Louisiana. The Lion women lost 78-52 at New Orleans Thursday (Feb. 20) night.
- In sports, the East Texas A&M University women’s basketball team lost at the University of New Orleans last night (Feb. 20). The Lions fell by a 78-52 score in a game heard here on KETR. Both the Lion women and men will continue their road trip this Saturday (Feb. 22) against Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. KETR’s play-by-play announcer Charlie Chitwood will be courtside for this doubleheader, with pregame coverage beginning at 12:30. The women are scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m., with the men’s game starting around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
- In Quinlan, Hunt County Sheriff’s deputies seized drugs and weapons in two concurrent operations earlier this week. Monday (Feb. 17) night, deputies acting on reports of drug dealing at the Lone Star RV Park, located at 8755 FM 751, arrested a 47-year-old male suspect, who is jailed and facing multiple charges. Officials say they seized weapons and methamphetamines from both the suspect and an RV on the property. Officials say another raid in the 9600 block of Lakeland Loop in Quinlan yielded more methamphetamines and a shotgun. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.