Rep. Money to host two online forums on education bills this Thursday (Feb. 27) evening

Coming up this Thursday, State Rep. Brent Money (R-Greenville) will be hosting two online forums regarding bills before the Texas Legislature that would affect public education.

In the Texas House of Representatives, there are three bills currently under consideration affecting education. HB 2 deals with public school funding, HB 3 would create a voucher-like system for private school tuition, and HB 4 relates to student assessment and school accountability.

The two online meetings scheduled for Thursday evening are organized by topic. One forum will address how HBs 2, 3, and 4 would affect public schools. That is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, with registration at https://tinyurl.com/mpz6fzz5.

A second forum focusing on private schools and homeschooling is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Registration available at https://tinyurl.com/w4u8eucw.

Questions for either forum can be submitted along with registration.

State Rep. Money represents House District 2, composed of Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties