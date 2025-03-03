Greenville ISD suspends two Travis Intermediate School teachers

The Greenville Independent School District has suspended two teachers at Travis Intermediate School. The district says it’s investigating an incident in which students reportedly gave each other tattoos using temporary ink and the same needle. Neither the names of any students nor of the suspended teachers have been released by the district. A statement from Greenville ISD says the teachers will remain under suspension pending the results of the investigation. Travis Intermediate School, located at 3201 Stanford Street, serves fifth- and sixth-grade students.