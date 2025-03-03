© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greenville ISD suspends two Travis Intermediate School teachers

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published March 3, 2025 at 8:49 AM CST
Monday Morning Newscast stock image: The President's House at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Lindsey Wiley
/
Texas A&M University-Commerce

The district did not name the teachers, but said the suspensions are tied to an incident in which students gave each other tattoos using a needle.

The Greenville Independent School District has suspended two teachers at Travis Intermediate School. The district says it’s investigating an incident in which students reportedly gave each other tattoos using temporary ink and the same needle. Neither the names of any students nor of the suspended teachers have been released by the district. A statement from Greenville ISD says the teachers will remain under suspension pending the results of the investigation. Travis Intermediate School, located at 3201 Stanford Street, serves fifth- and sixth-grade students.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett