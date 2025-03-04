Wind damage disrupts electricity service throughout NE Texas

Powerful winds during this morning’s severe thunderstorms have left thousands of Northeast Texas homes and businesses without electrical service as of late today. Structural damage was widespread throughout the region.

Electrical service was most disrupted in Fannin County, where PowerOutage.us reports more than 4,000 electricity customers remained without service as of 5 p.m. this evening. Most of those affected are customers of Fannin Electric Cooperative or Texas New Mexico power. Fannin Electric Cooperative said its main feeder coming out of the Ector substation took significant damage. That affected service in Ector, as well as Savoy, Randolph, Edhubie, and Trenton. Structural damage was also widespread in Collin, Hunt, Rains, and Hopkins counties, where roughly six percent of electricity customers in those counties are without electrical service as of 5 p.m. today.

Some school districts around the region began the day on a delayed schedule. Campbell ISD cancelled classes today due to a lack of electrical service and road hazards in the area. 65 MPH wind gusts during early morning storms damaged homes and businesses around the region, and area roadways were compromised by large tree branches and other debris. High winds continued today after the storms, with blowing dust visible earlier this afternoon.

Currently across the region, we have westerly winds gusting to 35 MPH. Northeast Texas remains under a wind advisory until 9 p.m. tonight. Breezy overnight, with clear skies and lows near 40. On Wednesday, sunny, breezy, and cool, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.