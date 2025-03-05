Commerce ISD’s Alderman, Hooten, Drummond discuss superintendent change

The Commerce Independent School District announced on Feb. 25 its selection for its next superintendent. Current Commerce ISD Director of Human Resources Steve Drummond had been selected for the position. The district’s Board of Trustees is expected to officially appoint Drummond to the job after a 21-day waiting period, in keeping with State of Texas procedures. Current Commerce ISD Superintendent of Schools Charlie Alderman will remain on staff through the summer to facilitate the transition.

The board says it selected Drummond from a pool of 44 applicants, including six finalists. Commerce ISD used the services of the Irving-based Walsh, Gallegos, Treviño, Kyle & Robinson law firm in conducting the search.

Drummond has a 36-year career in public education, and has been with Commerce ISD since 2013. A release from the district says Drummond helped Commerce High School improve its state rating, launched a teacher intern program with East Texas A&M University, and helped design the district’s new Conner John Agriculture Shop & Barn. Drummond is an alumnus of East Texas A&M, with a Master of Education Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, both from ET.

Drummond joined Alderman and CISD Board of Trustees President Kathleen Hooten on KETR Wednesday (March 5) to discuss the candidate search and hiring process, as well as Drummond’s background and priorities for the district.