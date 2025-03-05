Texas lawmakers could increase public school funding basic allotment

Funding for Texas public schools is a big issue for the state legislature this year. Tuesday, the Texas House Public Education committee heard testimony on H-B 2, which would increase the state's per-pupil funding — the basic allotment — by $220. Texas hasn't increased the basic allotment since 2019. Current estimates show the state would need to raise that amount by $1,300 to give schools the same per-student spending power they had back then. John Craft is the Superintendent of Northside ISD in San Antonio. He agrees it's not the amount some are asking for but says he's a realist.

"With the comptrollers release of approximately $24 billion dollars as your access; and a $100 increase costing the state basically 1.8 billion dollars to the basic allotment. i think that you can wish and then there's the reality. so yes ,absolutely, if this committee would like to provide us 1300 dollars in additional school funding to support the much needed teacher pay raises that we discussed today yes we will take it, but i also recognize we have to live within means."

The lawmaker behind H-B 2 says the measure is still being edited.