Texas Senate considers funding for school safety programs

A proposal before the Texas Legislature right now would increase funding for safety measures in the state’s public schools. A panel of lawmakers heard testimony on Senate Bill 260 on Wednesday. The Texas Newsroom’s Nina Banks reports on how much schools could get — if SB 260 passes.

The legislation was authored by Sen. Joan Huffman, a Houston Republican. It would double student and campus allotments for school safety. Many who testified in favor of the bill also urged members of the Senate Finance Committee to create a student mental health fund — including James Hallamek (HALL-UH-MEHK) from the Texas State Teachers Association.

HALLAMEK: Our students cannot learn if they are not well. Texas schools must have staffing resources and programs necessary to effectively address the challenges our students face.

Last session Texas lawmakers strengthened school security measures in response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, including mandating an armed security officer at all campuses. But a recent report showed less than half of Texas’ schools have complied. The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration. I’m Nina Banks, in Austin.