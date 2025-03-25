Man drowns at Lake Crook Park Saturday evening
Paris police have not released the identity of the 30-year-old man, who died in an apparent accident on March 22.
- In Lamar County, public officials have released details about a drowning death that happened at Lake Crook on Saturday. Paris Police say they received a call about a possible drowning at Lake Crook Park shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday (March 22). First responders say those on-scene said a 30-year-old man had gone into the lake to retrieve a lost item, appeared to struggle and went underwater. The Paris Fire Department Dive Team and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify the man but said his body was sent for autopsy.
- Central Intelligence Agency Director and former Northeast Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe was included in the security-breaching group chat that’s dominating national headlines this morning. Senior Trump Administration officials discussed military attack plans in a group conversation on the commercial Messaging app Signal. The chat group included Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg. Ratcliffe is scheduled to appear today before the Senate Intelligence Committee, along with FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The three are also scheduled to appear before the House Intelligence Committee tomorrow. Ratcliffe lives in Rockwall County and represented the Texas 4th Congressional District from 2015-2020.