Texas Democrats want Abbott to schedule election to fill vacancy in Congress

The Texas delegation to Congress has been short one member since the death of Houston Congressman Sylvester Turner on March 5. Texas Democrats are demanding Governor Greg Abbott call a special election to fill the vacancy in Texas’ 18th Congressional District. Houston Public Media’s Andrew Schneider says Democratic candidate Christian Menefee and others in the district are concerned that Abbott has not moved to call an election.

Governor Abbott let a key deadline pass last Friday to call a May 3rd special election for the seat left vacant by the death of Congressman Sylvester Turner. Speaking in north Houston, Menefee said Abbott has a legal obligation to call the election as soon as practicable.

“We’re demanding that he call the election for the month of June.”

Abbott can call an emergency election at any time with just over 30 days’ notice. But he could also wait until the next uniform election in November – or even until 2026, when the next regular election for Congress takes place.

“If Governor Abbott tries to play fresh and does not call this election for November, I will sue him.”

Menefee said the approaching hurricane season makes it critical the residents of the district have full representation as soon as possible. I’m Andrew Schneider in Houston.