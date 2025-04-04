Tornadoes reported Friday afternoon in Van Zandt, Red River counties

It’s been a wet and stormy week in Northeast Texas, and today’s severe thunderstorms resulted in tornadoes in parts of the region. In northern Van Zandt County, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado on the ground this afternoon near Grand Saline. Local law enforcement report damage to homes and trees.

Elsewhere around the region, in Red River County, at least two tornadoes were confirmed today. That, according to Shreveport-based KTBS-TV, which reports tornadoes were observed in Clarksville and Talco. The Red River County Sheriff’s Office told KTBS at least one house was destroyed on FM 909, about 3 miles south of Clarksville. The Clarksville Fire Department reported treating one person with minor injuries.

In the KETR listening area, we remain under a Flood Watch scheduled to remain in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday. Local flood warnings have been issued at some area river crossings, including the Cowleech Fork of the Sabine at Greenville, the South Fork of the Sabine at Quinlan, and the South Sulphur River along the Delta-Hopkins county line.

Showers and thunderstorms continuing across the region tonight, with rain continuing into Saturday. No severe weather is expected tomorrow, however, some areas could receive heavy rainfall. Showers and thunderstorms possible through the morning Saturday, with chances for rain diminishing tomorrow afternoon before rainfall finally ending at some point Saturday night.

Temperatures will remain cool through the weekend. We have readings in the mid-50s currently. Lows tonight near 50. Highs tomorrow only reaching the mid 50s. Saturday night lows near 40. On Sunday, partially clearing skies, with highs around 50.