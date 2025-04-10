UNT, UT Dallas report more international students have had visas revoked

The number of international university students in Texas whose student visas have been revoked continues to grow. However, East Texas A&M University officials say that so far, no ET students are among that group.

Wednesday, the University of Texas at Dallas announced that 19 UTD students have had visas revoked. The university didn’t name the students or share why their immigration status was terminated.

The students are among the hundreds nationwide to have their visas revoked by the U.S. government in recent weeks. Last year student protests against Israel’s role in the war in Gaza took place on campuses across the country, including in Texas. UTD was the site of the largest protests among DFW-area universities. 21 UTD students were arrested after police took down an encampment. There have been no such protests at East Texas A&M.

In Denton, the University of North Texas says 27 of its students have had visas revoked. At Texas Woman’s University, four students. Elsewhere around the state, students at Texas A&M, UT, and Texas Tech have also had student visas revoked, according to official statements.

