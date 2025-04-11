Texas House approves 2026-27 budget after 15-hour debate

After debating for more than 15 hours, the Texas House has approved its version of a new state budget for the next two years. KERA’s Katherine Hobbs has more.

The $337 billion spending plan passed on a 118 to 26 vote. It includes a $16 billion budget increase for public schools…$70 million to Medicaid for Thriving Texas Families…And $5 million to train more family medicine obstetricians. Now, legislators in the House and Senate will meet behind closed doors to finalize their spending plans into 2027. I’m Katherine Hobbs in Dallas.