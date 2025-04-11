© 2025 88.9 KETR
Texas House approves 2026-27 budget after 15-hour debate

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published April 11, 2025 at 9:04 AM CDT

House lawmakers approved the package by a 118-26 vote, which yielded a plan generally in alignment with the version of the budget advanced by the Texas Senate.

After debating for more than 15 hours, the Texas House has approved its version of a new state budget for the next two years. KERA’s Katherine Hobbs has more.

The $337 billion spending plan passed on a 118 to 26 vote. It includes a $16 billion budget increase for public schools…$70 million to Medicaid for Thriving Texas Families…And $5 million to train more family medicine obstetricians. Now, legislators in the House and Senate will meet behind closed doors to finalize their spending plans into 2027. I’m Katherine Hobbs in Dallas.
