Warrant issued for former Travis Intermediate School teacher
A Hunt County grand jury issued an indictment Friday (April 11) in connection with an incident in January that led to the teacher's resignation.
- In Greenville, Hunt County has issued a warrant for the arrest of a former Travis Intermediate School teacher. The warrant was issued Friday (April 11) in connection with an incident that happened in January. The Greenville Independent School District published a statement on the matter after the warrant was issued. The district says it received a report on January 23 about an incident involving some kind of “physical misconduct” on the part of a special education teacher at Travis Intermediate. The district says it placed the teacher on administrative leave and notified authorities. The teacher resigned the next day. A Hunt County grand jury on Friday issued an indictment against the former teacher in connection with the incident. The statement from the school district did not specify the charge. The district did not name the former teacher.
- This evening the Greenville ISD board of trustees along with a planning group composed of local residents will meet to discuss a possible future bond initiative. Tonight’s meeting is to be the first in a series of such gatherings, with each meeting focusing on the needs of a particular campus. The public is invited to this evening’s meeting at 6 p.m. at Greenville Middle School. The campus at 3611 Texas Street is 75 years old, and the district has tried unsuccessfully to get local voters to approve a bond that would replace the facility with a new middle school elsewhere. Greenville ISD voters rejected bond proposals in the spring and fall of 2022 and again in fall 2023.