Community High School to host April 29 public meeting on Collin County Outer Loop proposal

The Collin County Outer Loop is a project to build a highway to facilitate travel across the county's northern and eastern periphery. The southeastern portion of the loop would run from Farmersville to Royse City. The planned route would put the loop between Nevada and Josephine. However, plans for the loop’s route have not been finalized.

Coming up in two weeks, a public meeting on the southeastern portion of the loop is set for 6 p.m. on the evening of Tuesday, April 29, at Community High School in Nevada. It’s the first of two such meetings. A second one is planned for an unspecified date this fall. The public is invited to attend, and although the meeting will not be streamed online, public comment on the proposal will be received online, starting on April 29 and continuing through May 20. Details about the proposed Collin County Outer Loop can be found at the Collin County website.