TXDOT Paris District Road Report for week of April 14, 2025

Paris -- Here's a look at work planned in Fannin and Grayson Counties for the week starting April 14, 2025. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Safety Message: Move Over or Slow Down

While millions of Texans commute to work on highways every week, they pass inches away from the worksites for thousands of law enforcement personnel, first responders and road maintenance crews. Unfortunately, many of them are killed in crashes every year on the job, which is why TxDOT is calling on Texas drivers to keep roadside workers safe by remembering to “Move Over or Slow Down.”

The state’s Move Over or Slow Down law requires drivers to move over—putting a lane between them and roadside workers—or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when passing law enforcement, tow trucks, utility vehicles, emergency responders and TxDOT vehicles stopped with activated overhead lights on the side of the road.

Changes to the law went into effect on Sept. 1, 2023, and impose heftier penalties for violations, including fines of up to $1,250 for a first offense. Stricter penalties for drivers who cause serious injuries by failing to follow these rules now include possible jail time and a fine of up to $4,000.

Every year, law enforcement officers, tow truck drivers and other roadside workers do essential work protecting and maintaining our roads, but some are hit, injured or killed while serving our community. TxDOT’s Be Safe. Drive Smart. public awareness campaign asks all drivers to respect these workers who are vital to keeping our roads clear and safe.

The Move Over or Slow Down law requires drivers to:

Be on alert and pay attention when approaching roadside law enforcement, emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility vehicles and TxDOT vehicles with flashing lights on.

When possible, move out of the lane closest to these vehicles.

Slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit if safely switching lanes is not possible or the road doesn’t offer multiple lanes.

Reduce speed to 5 mph on roadways with posted speed limits of 25 mph or less.

The state’s Move Over or Slow Down law was first passed in 2003 and applied to law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services vehicles. The Texas Legislature has since extended the law’s protections to include TxDOT vehicles, tow trucks and utility service vehicles.

Be Safe. Drive Smart. is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

Sherman Area (Fannin, Grayson Counties)

Contacts: Sherman Area Office (903) 892-6529; Grayson Co. Maintenance (903) 893-8831; Fannin Co. Maintenance (903) 583-7566.

Grayson County:

US 75, from the Collin County Line to FM 902. Construction on this project is expected to begin on May 5, 2025. This project will widen the US 75 mainlanes from the Collin County Line to FM 902 to six lanes. The project will also reconstruct the bridge at County Line Road and construct new u-turn bridges in Van Alstyne near Simmons Loop and in Howe south of Hall Cemetery Road. This project will convert the frontage roads from two-way operation to one-way operation. Two lanes on the US 75 main lanes will remain open in each direction during the daytime hours with occasional further lane closures during the nighttime period. Watch for lane closures on the frontage roads during construction.

US 75, from SH 91 (Texoma Parkway) to US 82. This project will rebuild the US 75 mainlanes from SH 91 to US 82 as well as reconstruct the entrance and exit ramps on US 75. The project will also reconstruct bridges at Taylor Street, Lamberth Street and the US 75 main lanes over US 82 and reconstruct the frontage road intersection at SH 91. A reduced speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 mainlanes has been set for this construction project. Two lanes on the US 75 main lanes will remain open in each direction during the daytime hours with occasional further lane closures during the nighttime period. Watch for lane closures on the frontage roads during construction.

The southbound frontage road from Taylor Street to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway) will be reduced to one lane to allow for construction of the new intersection. An all-way stop will be in place at the southbound US 75 frontage road intersection with SH 91 (Texoma Parkway) to control traffic. Westbound SH 91 traffic is reduced to one lane and will be required to stop at the southbound US 75 intersection.

US 75, from US 82 to North Loy Lake Road. This project will rebuild and widen the US 75 mainlanes from four lanes to six lanes as well as reconstruct the entrance and exit ramps on US 75. The project will also reconstruct bridges at FM 691, Iron Ore Creek and Spur 503, and add U-turn bridges at Loy Lake Road in Sherman and Spur 503 in Denison. A reduced speed limit of 65 mph on the US 75 mainlanes has been set for this construction project. Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the mainlanes of US 75 as well as frontage road lane closures within the project.

Beginning on April 23rd around 9:00 pm, the northbound main lanes just south of FM 691 will be closed. Northbound traffic will be required to exit at FM 691 (Exit 65) and take the frontage road to Eastbound Katy Memorial Expressway. Drivers wishing to continue Northbound on US 75 will follow the detour which directs traffic to the U-turn at Spur 503 to head westbound on the Katy Memorial Expressway frontage road, which will guide them back toward US 75. They will then re-enter US 75 at the next available entrance ramp. The closure is necessary to remove an overhead sign bridge. Police will be monitoring traffic at both the northbound and southbound frontage road intersections with FM 691. All lanes are expected to be reopened to traffic by 5:00 am on April 24th.

Westbound Spur 503 is closed to traffic near US 75 as the overpass to southbound US 75 has been removed to allow for construction of the new overpass. During this closure traffic on westbound Spur 503 will be required to detour onto the frontage road at the temporary exit ramp west of Theresa Drive and continue along the frontage road to the Loy Lake Road intersection where traffic can make the U-turn to continue south on the US 75 frontage road to the entrance ramp before the FM 691 intersection.

The U-turn lanes for the US 75 frontage roads at FM 691 are closed to traffic to allow crews to work on constructing the middle portion of the new US 75 bridge over FM 691. During this closure traffic wishing to make a U-turn at the intersection is asked to turn left onto FM 691 and make another left at the next signal light.

The exit ramp from northbound US 75 to North Loy Lake Road in Denison is closed permanently. Travelers who wish to access North Loy Lake Road from northbound US 75 will detour up to Crawford Street, make a U-turn at the Crawford Street intersection, and head south on the frontage road to reach North Loy Lake Road.

The westbound Spur 503 ramp to northbound US 75 is closed to traffic. A temporary detour is in place to divert this traffic onto the frontage road. Traffic will exit Spur 503 onto the frontage road using the new detour, continue along the Spur 503 frontage road which runs into the US 75 frontage road to the Loy Lake Road intersection. Traffic can continue along the frontage road through Loy Lake Road and then take the next entrance ramp to northbound US 75.

US 75, from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). A reduced speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 mainlanes has been set on the mainlanes for this construction project. Watch for shoulder closures and occasional lane closures on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between SH 91 and FM 1417 as crews work on completing the remaining work on this project. Watch for occasional lane closures on the frontage roads between FM 1417 and SH 91.

Southbound US 75 near Washington Street will be reduced to one lane on Friday night, April 25th starting at 7:00 pm in order to perform bridge repairs. The lane closures are expected to last thru Sunday afternoon, April 27th. Traffic is advised to expect delays on southbound US 75 during this weekend period and is encouraged to seek alternate routes.

US 75, at the US 82 intersection. Watch for occasional lane closures for the frontage roads on the northbound and southbound US 75 frontage road lanes between South Loy Lake Road and Lamberth Street, as well as on the eastbound and westbound US 82 frontage road lanes between FM 131 and Loy Lake Road while crews work on completing the remaining work at the intersection.

SH 289, in Dorchester at the FM 902 intersection. This project will widen SH 289 on each side of the roadway to allow for the addition of a center left-turn lane. This project will also install traffic signals at this intersection. Watch for shoulder closures and occasional daytime lane closures on the northbound and southbound SH 289 main lanes as well as on FM 902. Motorists should expect delays during the daytime work hours as flaggers direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 5, in Van Alstyne from Williams Way to Blassingame Avenue. Watch for daytime lane closures on SH 5 as crews work to install a shared use bicycle and pedestrian trail. The trail will follow along SH 5 from the existing trail at Williams Way to Blassingame Avenue, then along Tolson Avenue, then along Main Street where it will connect with Van Alstyne Parkway. Motorists should expect delays during the daytime work hours as flaggers direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 121, from Main Street in Van Alstyne to SH 160. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway to an overall width of 26 feet. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

US 82, from the SH 91 to the Fannin County. Watch for daytime lane closures on the US 82 eastbound and westbound main lanes as crews work to perform pavement repairs and then a pavement overlay on the surface. Motorists should expect delays during the daytime work hours.

US 75 debris pickup, from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday during the nighttime.

FM 1417, from FM 691 to FM 120. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform a level up on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 91, from Martin Luther King Street to the Oklahoma State Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform a level up on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 56, from SH 289 to FM 901. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform base repairs on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

US 377, from US 82 to the Denton County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform base repairs on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 1417, from SH 11 to US 75. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform bridge repairs at the Post Oak Creek bridge. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Fannin County:

Bonham State Park, Park Road 24. Park Road 24 in the Bonham State Park will have daytime lane closures while crews rehabilitate the main road, camping spots and parking lots within the park. Detour routes will be present during construction to allow for the flow of traffic.

FM 1553 at Freeman Creek. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews perform bridge repairs. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 68, at the North Sulphur River bridge. FM 68 at the North Sulphur River bridge is closed to through traffic as crews work on and replacing the bridge structure and roadway approaches. During the closure, traffic is asked to use SH 34, SH 11, and SH 78 as the detour route.

FM 2645, from FM 898 to FM 1753. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway to an overall width of 26 feet. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 274, from SH 78 to FM 1753. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway to an overall width of 26 feet. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 121 overpass at US 69. The SH 121 overpass at US 69 is closed to thru traffic while crews perform bridge repairs. All traffic will be required to take the exit for US 69 and then will be able to take the next entrance ramp back onto SH 121. A temporary signal is in place to control traffic on SH 121 and US 69 during this closure. Motorists should expect delays as signals control traffic through the construction zone.

CR 1202 at Tributary of Brushy Creek. CR 1202 at Tributary of Brushy Creek has an onsite detour in place to allow for replacement of the bridge. Traffic is asked to approach the detour shift slowly and drive an appropriate speed through the work zone while crews replace the bridge structure.

FM 68, from SH 78 to FM 271. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway to an overall width of 28 feet. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 78, from US 82 to the Oklahoma State line. Watch for daytime shoulder closures and occasional daytime lane closures as workers install sloped-end treatments on drainage structures and replace bridge rail and guardrail.

FM 100, from SH 56 to FM 2216. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 34, from FM 64 to FM 68. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform a level up on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 121, from SH 56 to SH 11. Watch for mobile lane closures as maintenance crews perform a sweeping operation to remove loose material from the roadway. Motorists should expect delays from the mobile operation in the work zone.

Sulphur Springs Area (Hopkins, Franklin Counties):

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

Hopkins County: SH 19, from I-30 to Rains County Line. Watch for crews performing road widening operations. Expect slower moving traffic.

Hopkins County: IH 30, from SH 154 to Hunt County Line. Watch for crews performing concrete pavement repair during nighttime operation. Expect slower moving traffic at night.

Hopkins County: IH 30 at Bill Bradford. Watch for crews performing repairs to concrete bridge rail. Expect slower moving traffic.

Paris Area (Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties)

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Lamar County:

Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 1497, from FM 1184 to FM 3426. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures

US 82 / Lamar Avenue, from 33rd street to 42nd street in Paris. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures in the nighttime hours while crews improve signals, install a raised center median, and resurface the roadway.

BU 271 B, from 18th Street SE to 34th Street SE . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalk on the north and south sides of the roadway.

SH 19/24, Lamar & Delta Counties: from LP 286 intersection to SH 19 . Watch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway, perform bridge rail upgrades, and bridge maintenance.

US 271, Lamar & Red River Counties: from FM 196 North to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder closures and trucks entering and exiting the highway as crews remove tree and brush from within right of way.

US 82, Lamar & Red River Counties: from State Loop 286 in Paris to Bowie County Line in Red River County. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures.

Delta County:

SH 24, at Doctor’s Creek. Watch for temporary shoulder closures and trucks entering and exiting the highway as crews perform bridge maintenance on the northbound structure.

SH 154, from SH 19 to BU 24. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures.

Red River County:

FM 2120, from FM 2573 to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 1487, from FM 910 to FM 412. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Northeast Texas Trail, Clarksville, Texas. Watch for trucks and equipment entering and exiting streets and highways while crews construct the off-system trail.

Northeast Texas Trail, from BU 82J to Annona East City Limits. Watch for trucks and equipment entering and exiting streets and highways while crews construct the off-system trail.

BU 82 J at East Langford Creek. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews perform bridge maintenance operations.

Greenville Area (Hunt, Rains Counties)

Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.

Hunt County:

SH 11, from FM 2655 to SH 24. This project will add shoulders and replace drainage structures. The contractor has set barricades and is currently widening shoulders and performing ditch work. Contractor prepared for hotmix (various locations) and removed traffic barrier at bridge. Hotmix was laid on shoulders, intersections and driveways. Concrete footings poured and culverts were prepped. Next week will be more excavation an embankment worl along with striping operations. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 1563, from SH 50 to SH 2655: This is a 2.7-mile rehabilitation project that will widen the existing roadway. The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. Contractor is currently finishing 2nd seal coat on the first mile and has begun temporary striping. New guard rail placement is completed and work on mow strip is ongoing. Back fill and slope completed near bridge structure. Fog seal work on the 1st mile has been completed. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2642, from FM 35 to SH 66: The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. The contractor is grading riprap, forming inlets and cleaning and patching cross culverts The contractor will also be addressing sidewalk near the DGNO RR crossing and placing asphalt for PH 1B traffic switch. Traffic switch has been completed and milling of existing roadway is underway on FM 35. Please slow down and be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 512, From SH 34 to FM 118. The contractor has placed barricades and work zone traffic signs. The contractor has begun repair work on base and subgrade failures. The contractor has completed the 2nd section of reclaiming and placing a second lift of flex base down station. Prime coat, construction on culverts and grading of ditches will be scheduled for next week. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

I-30 intersection improvements from Monte Stratton to FM 1903. The contractor has set barricades and advance warning signs. The contractor has been working on placing embankment for wire walls at FM 1903 and FM 1570 and poured the cap abutment at FM 1570. and poured the back wall at FM 1570. The contractor will be setting panels under nightly lane closures. Steel tying is ongoing on the project. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area

I-30 Improvements from CR2511 to FM 36. The contractor will be moving barrier during nighttime lane closures and milling shoulders and adding temp paving. Contractor has ongoing box culvert work near FM 1565 plans to restore the frontage road pavement during this time. Grading work on the eastbound main lanes and westbound frontage roads will be ongoing. Temporary walls are being installed and dirt work with detours are ongoing throughout the project. Contractor will be pumping water and drying material throughout project.

Hunt and Rains Counties Hunt County and Rains maintenance crews will be performing pothole and sign repair work throughout Hunt and Rains County.

Hunt and Rains County maintenance sections will be working on mailboxes, potholes and signage. Crews will begin overlay work on SH 66 from Caddo Mills to Greenville. Overlay work will also be ongoing on US 69 from Celest to Greenville in various locations. Overlay work began on FM 272 from SH 69 to FM 816. Vegetative spot spraying will be ongoing throughout the county.

Rains maintenance section will be working on potholes. Work near FM 1565 and SH 276 to address bridge settlement is underway Seal coat prep work will begin on FM 513 south of IH 30 Vegetative spot spraying will be ongoing throughout the county. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

