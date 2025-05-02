Commerce voters to decide on mayor, one school board seat in May 3 election

Voters in some cities, school districts and other taxing districts across Texas will cast ballots in spring elections tomorrow. There are two contested public offices in Commerce. Incumbent mayor Teddy Reel is running for re-election. That office will be contested by Coy Smith. The Commerce Independent School District will have one contested place on the Commerce ISD Board of Trustees. Abbie Harper and Henry Ross are both running for Place 3 on the school board.

Voters in the Hunt Memorial Hospital District will decide the fate of a $29 million bond for hospital expansion. In Greenville, an open seat representing City Council District 1 will be contested by Richard Hutchins and Ramon Rodriguez. On the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees, District 6 incumbent Aletha Kruse is running against challenger Millie Edwards.

Elsewhere around Hunt County: Campbell, Hawk Cove, Poetry, and Wolfe City all have mayoral or city council races tomorrow. In school board elections, the Caddo Mills, Campbell, Community, and Lone Oak have contested races on Saturday’s ballots. And in Quinlan, voters will decide on whether to legalize the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The City of Commerce will have one polling station, at city hall, downtown. Sample ballots and polling locations can be found at the various county websites. The Hunt County web address is huntcounty.net.