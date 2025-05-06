Heavy rains cause minor flooding around Northeast Texas

Localized flooding is a concern in Northeast Texas this evening, in the wake of heavy rainfall across the region today. The front that brought strong thunderstorms to the region around midday has now moved to the east, but area waterways are high and more rain is possible tonight.

Region-wide, flooding has been reported along low-lying streets and county roads. A couple of Farm-to-Market Roads have been closed for the night. East of Commerce, FM 71 is closed at the South Sulphur River. And, in Lamar County, southeast of Paris, FM 905 is closed at Echols Creek.

Flood warnings have been issued along a few of the region’s waterways. In Hunt County, a flood warning has been issued for the Cowleech Fork of the Sabine River at Greenville, which is expected to crest at about a foot and a half above flood stage early tomorrow morning.

And in southern Rains County, a flood warning has been issued for the Sabine River east of State Highway 19. The Sabine in that area is reported to be roughly two feet above flood stage this evening, with a crest of one more foot expected.

Also, the Sulphur River is high east of the Cooper Lake dam. A flood warning has been issued for the Sulphur River near Talco. National Weather Service forecasters expect the Sulphur River east of Cooper Lake to rise above flood stage tomorrow night and crest at about a foot and a half above flood stage on Thursday.

This evening across Northeast Texas, we have about a 60 percent chance for more rain. Temperatures should hold steady around 60. Chances for rain diminishing overnight.

On Wednesday, cloudy and foggy in the morning, but clearing skies forecast tomorrow, with afternoon highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.