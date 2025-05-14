Police arrest second suspect in Commerce drive-by shooting
The March 15 incident in the 800 block of Culver Street resulted in one non-life-threatening injury.
- A man suspected of participating in a drive-by shooting in Commerce this past March is now in police custody. Commerce police say Avean Dejuan Jones of Commerce was arrested on Monday (May 12) in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Jones is the second of two suspects related to in the March 15 incident. The other suspect, Jaxyson Grant of Greenville, turned himself in to the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on March 23. The shooting happened in the 800 block of Culver Street in Commerce. One person, whose identity has not been released, suffered a non-life-threatening injury. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Commerce Police Department at (903) 886-1139 or Hunt County Crime Stoppers at (903) 457-2929.
- A bill to establish a state institute to research dementia and related disorders is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. The Texas House and Senate have both approved Senate Bill 5. The measure would create the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. Voters will also be asked to approve a constitutional amendment in November that would allocate 3-billion dollars in funds from the state's general revenue to the institute over the next decade. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick listed the institute as one of his top legislative priorities. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reports around 460-thousand Texans 65 or older are living with Alzheimer's.